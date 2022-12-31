CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in December

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRRF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

