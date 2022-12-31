CV SHOTS Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $0.56 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00460921 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.97 or 0.02952951 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.87 or 0.29494246 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00544439 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

