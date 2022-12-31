cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,874.65 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,874.65 or 0.35431089 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $58.75 million and $29,949.78 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

