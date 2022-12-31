Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 317,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CYFWF remained flat at $2.48 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Separately, Erste Group Bank cut Cyfrowy Polsat from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

