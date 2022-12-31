Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,282. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

