Dai Market Cap Reaches $5.75 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $92.63 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,758,105,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

