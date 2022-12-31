Dai Market Cap Reaches $5.75 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and approximately $92.63 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002632 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00461022 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.06 or 0.03017066 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.78 or 0.29500718 BTC.
Dai Profile
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,758,105,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.