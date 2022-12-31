Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the November 30th total of 131,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 395,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,892. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,941.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $4,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAKT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Daktronics

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.