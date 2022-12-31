Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Trading Up 4.5 %

DAIO stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

