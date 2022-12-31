Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 179,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ DTSS remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. 6,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,524. Datasea has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 232.73% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

