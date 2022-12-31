Dawn Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.61 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

