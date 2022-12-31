Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 104,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,789. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

