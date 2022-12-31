Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 104,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,789. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
About Decibel Cannabis
