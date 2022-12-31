DEI Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. DEI has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $6,654.24 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00413751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018037 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

