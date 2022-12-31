DEI Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $12,475.33 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00424515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018084 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

