DeltaFi (DELFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $12,852.27 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

