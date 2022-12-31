DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in December

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.5 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DeNA stock remained flat at $13.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. DeNA has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

