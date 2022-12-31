Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT Raised to €25.00 at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.38) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.