Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) PT Raised to €25.00 at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.38) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

