Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $4,164.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,164.44.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.7 %

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.