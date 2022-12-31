DigiByte Market Capitalization Achieves $122.63 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $122.63 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,600.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00409594 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021221 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00879869 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00093636 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00582380 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006009 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00249264 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,909,951,943 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
