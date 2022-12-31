Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 596,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 7,517,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,687. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP grew its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

