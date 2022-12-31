Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 57.8% in December

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the November 30th total of 596,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Digital Brands Group Stock Performance
Shares of DBGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 7,517,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,687. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.
