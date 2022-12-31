Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,500,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,000,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 403,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 268,050 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,416,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHAC remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Friday. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

