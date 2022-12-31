Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 63.1% in December

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
DCOMP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 6,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,879. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.21.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
