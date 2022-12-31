Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 63.1% in December

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOMP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 6,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,879. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

