Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,404,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,198,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,476,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,020,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 236,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,287. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

