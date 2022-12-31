Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

