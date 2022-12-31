Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) versus Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Head-To-Head Survey

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Inuvo -13.28% -35.24% -25.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.92 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.04 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.44 -$7.60 million ($0.09) -2.46

This table compares Direct Digital and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.04%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Inuvo.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Inuvo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.