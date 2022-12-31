Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,210,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 268,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 9th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ DHC opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

