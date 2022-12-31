Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average is $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.