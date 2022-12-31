Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 573.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $46.59 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

