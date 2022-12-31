DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Boosts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TELUS by 186.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 106.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,276. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

