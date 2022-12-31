DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 4,925 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,205. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

