DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,179. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

