DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The stock has a market cap of C$58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

