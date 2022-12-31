DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cardinal Health by 185.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CAH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 2,415,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.