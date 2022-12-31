DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.58. 221,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,258. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.89.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.