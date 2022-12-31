DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $246,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $20.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $846.24. 365,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

