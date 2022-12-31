DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,199 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

