DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 19.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $119.92. 2,096,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,338. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

