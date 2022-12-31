Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Dover by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dover Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

DOV stock opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

