Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the November 30th total of 229,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2,250.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,239,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,700 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 365.4% during the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 465,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 365,763 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $3,916,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

DGNU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 123,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,796. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

