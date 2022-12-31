DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 299,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DRRX stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 136.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

