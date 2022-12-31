Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eargo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth $98,000.

Eargo Stock Down 3.9 %

EAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 483,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. Eargo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 722.21% and a negative net margin of 462.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

