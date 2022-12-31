Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 633.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 618,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,160. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

