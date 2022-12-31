Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.22). 362,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,648,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.77. The stock has a market cap of £63.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.