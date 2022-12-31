Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.5 %

Ecolab stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

