Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Down 4.8%

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.09). Approximately 110,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 49,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

Edenville Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edenville Energy

In other Edenville Energy news, insider Paul Ryan bought 13,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,007.30 ($2,422.52).

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

