Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.71

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.71 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 171.24 ($2.07). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.11), with a volume of 506,887 shares trading hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £702.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.38.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

