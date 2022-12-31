Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Eiffage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $19.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eiffage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and services works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.