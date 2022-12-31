ELIS Tops One Day Volume of $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036519 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018406 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227384 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32220786 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

