ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

ELLRY remained flat at $3.92 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ElringKlinger from €10.00 ($10.64) to €8.50 ($9.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

