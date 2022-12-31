Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Update

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,519.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Encavis from €21.50 ($22.87) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

