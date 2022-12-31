ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Up 173.6% in December

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the November 30th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NDRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 27,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.93. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

